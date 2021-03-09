Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation holds food drive

items.[0].videoTitle
The Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation holds food drive
Food drive
Posted at 6:45 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 14:32:40-05

BALTIMORE — The Ravens’ Bradley Bozeman and his wife Nikki were back in the community Tuesday giving back.

The Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation held a food insecurity drive at Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries on Radecke Avenue in East Baltimore.

Folks were able to pull right up and get boxes of food.

"We're putting food on the table. We're giving families options not to have to pick between the lights being on or food being on the table,” said Bozeman. “They cut that choice in half where they are just having to worry about the power instead of just the food. To make sure these kids are getting food, these families are getting food, the elderly are getting food, to make sure they're not going to bed hungry."

The foundation has been holding food drives over the past year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020