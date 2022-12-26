The Black Running Organization holds 8th Annual Umoja Run

BALITMORE — Tonight is 'Umoja', the first night of Kwanza.

The term is Swahili and means Unity.

And despite the cold outside, one group is celebrating with an Umoja or Unity run.

The Black Running Organization held their 8th Annual Umoja Run as well as a candle lighting ceremony on Monday morning in North Baltimore.

Organizers say the cold we are feeling increases the importance of holding events such as this.

"Kwanzaa is more than a holiday, for us, it's a lifestyle," said Isa Olufemi of the Black Running Organization. "These are the principles that we practice all year round. But during the time of December to December 26 to January 1, that's when we heighten it. That's when we bring everybody out, especially when it's cold, especially when people don't feel like doing it. You know, nation building is something that we must do, whether we feel like it or not."

Kwanza is not tied to any single religion and is shaped by traditions and values from all around the continent of Africa.