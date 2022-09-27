The Baltimore Orioles and Medstar Health team-up to open pitching lab in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — The Baltimore Orioles and Medstar Health have teamed up to unveil a state-of-the-art pitching lab in Bel Air, Maryland.

The lab was created to provide a holistic approach to pitching mechanics and serve as an evaluation destination for Orioles pitches at entry level, as well as players of all ages in the Maryland community.

The facility will feature a pitching tunnel that is outfitted with technology primarily used to determine potential injury risks, sharpen pitching techniques, and improve pitching efficiency.

Biomechanic specialists will work to create customized programs for each player based on advanced technology, analytics, and expert evaluation.

The Orioles will also be relying on medical professionals from Medstar Health to be a part of the comprehensive experience with their science, medicine, and analytical expertise.