'The Art of Racing' competition launches for Preakness 147

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Jockey Club has partnered with the Maryland Institute College of Art for "The Art of Racing" competition.

The art contest is being held in celebration of this year's Preakness Stakes and voting for it has now opened.

You can view all of the submitted portraits and vote for your favorite here:

The top-10 vote getters will advance to the final stage of the competition where a panel of judges from the community will decide the winner.

The winning artist will get $4,000 and two tickets to the 147th running of the Preakness on May 21.

Voting for "The Art of Racing" ends on March 20.