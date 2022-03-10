Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

'The Art of Racing' competition launches for Preakness 147

Preakness
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Will Newton/AP
Horses compete in an undercard race ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
Preakness
Posted at 7:08 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 08:52:47-05

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Jockey Club has partnered with the Maryland Institute College of Art for "The Art of Racing" competition.

The art contest is being held in celebration of this year's Preakness Stakes and voting for it has now opened.

You can view all of the submitted portraits and vote for your favorite here:

The top-10 vote getters will advance to the final stage of the competition where a panel of judges from the community will decide the winner.

The winning artist will get $4,000 and two tickets to the 147th running of the Preakness on May 21.

Voting for "The Art of Racing" ends on March 20.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019