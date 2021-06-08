The annual Charm City Games competition will return in July

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Recreation & Parks’ (BCRP) 2nd Annual Charm City Games competition is back and will take place this summer.

Teens between the ages of 12-14 are invited to “rep their district” in this week-long, Olympic-style sports tournament in a variety of games focusing on soccer, basketball, track and field, and tennis.

The young athletes will work with one another, BCRP and a team of volunteer coaches to battle for the coveted Charm City Cup, which currently lies with District 1, the 2019 winners.

The 2021 Charm City Games return July 10-16.

Registration for the 2021 games is currently open and parents are encouraged to register their young athletes or teams. Participation is free.

Anyone interested in learning more about the games can join an upcoming info session. The first will take place on June 8 at 6pm. The session is available both online and via phone.

Charm City Games also relies on parents, mentors and community leaders to get involved by registering as volunteers. The continued goal of Charm City Games is to connect communities through competition.

“The Inaugural Charm City Games in 2019 was a major success for the young residents of Baltimore and their families,” said Reginald Moore, executive director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks. “Our agency is always ready to step up to the challenge of making sure our youth remain engaged and to provide innovative approaches to recreation.”

For more information on the Charm City Games, follow along on Twitter, Instagram or by visiting the official website.