The Annapolis Maritime Museum reopens to the public with new exhibits on April 24

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) will reopen to the public on Saturday with some new state-of-the-art exhibits.

AMM closed on December 30, 2019 for extensive exhibit hall renovations, but the state-of-the-art museum exhibits were completed in 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, opening was delayed.

The brand-new exhibit, Our Changing Waterfront, allows visitors to experience the Bay and our local history through interactive and immersive exhibit displays. The re-imagined exhibits cost nearly $1,000,000, the majority of which was paid for by individual donors.

The Museum exhibits are divided into three thematic sections: Bay Health, Oyster Economy and History, and Annapolis Waters.

Highlights include:



Two 500 gallon aquariums: “Bay Today & Yesterday” aquariums compare the environmental quality of the Bay today with a Chesapeake Bay of the 17th Century.

An interactive “Harry Potter” style book that explores the Bay watershed.

Touch screen table game that features oyster harvesting methods to cost, income, and Bay health sustainability.

Virtual reality boat where visitors can join a race mid-stream, jump onto a contemporary oyster boat, and slip across the Bay in a kayak.

“There's nothing more stimulating than leaving a museum after having seen a great exhibition and we know that our inspiring new exhibits will not only provide high-tech, high-touch learning experiences but also deliver on the wonderful art of storytelling.” said Alice Estrada, President of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park.

AMM’s aim is to encourage everyone to cherish maritime heritage and become lifelong stewards of the Chesapeake Bay.