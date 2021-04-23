The Annapolis Maritime Museum reopens to the public with new exhibits on April 24

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) will reopen to the public on Saturday with some new state-of-the-art exhibits.
AMM closed on December 30, 2019 for extensive exhibit hall renovations, but the state-of-the-art museum exhibits were completed in 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, opening was delayed.
The brand-new exhibit, Our Changing Waterfront, allows visitors to experience the Bay and our local history through interactive and immersive exhibit displays. The re-imagined exhibits cost nearly $1,000,000, the majority of which was paid for by individual donors.
The Museum exhibits are divided into three thematic sections: Bay Health, Oyster Economy and History, and Annapolis Waters.
Highlights include:
- Two 500 gallon aquariums: “Bay Today & Yesterday” aquariums compare the environmental quality of the Bay today with a Chesapeake Bay of the 17th Century.
- An interactive “Harry Potter” style book that explores the Bay watershed.
- Touch screen table game that features oyster harvesting methods to cost, income, and Bay health sustainability.
- Virtual reality boat where visitors can join a race mid-stream, jump onto a contemporary oyster boat, and slip across the Bay in a kayak.
“There's nothing more stimulating than leaving a museum after having seen a great exhibition and we know that our inspiring new exhibits will not only provide high-tech, high-touch learning experiences but also deliver on the wonderful art of storytelling.” said Alice Estrada, President of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park.
AMM’s aim is to encourage everyone to cherish maritime heritage and become lifelong stewards of the Chesapeake Bay.