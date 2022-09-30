The Annapolis Latino Market reopens one year after devastating tornado

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Latino Market opened this week. It looks great, but a year ago, it was different. The business was damaged in a tornado that tore through Annapolis

Owner Walter Vazquez said everything was destroyed, and the thought of throwing in the towel did cross his mind, but he decided to rebuild.

One of the changes people saw was a tortilla-making machine. Made in Mexico, shipped here, and homemade fresh tortillas are a big hit. The machine makes 110 kilos of tortillas, just shy of 250 pounds.

Even without announcing they were opening, they exceeded their expectations in the first couple of days, but they're not finished yet. The butcher shop opens up next week.

They plan to make their own sausage here as well. The store has ten employees now and hopes to expand to about 20.