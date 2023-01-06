Watch Now
The Ancient Deli of Baltimore

Jamie Costello
Posted at 10:00 PM, Jan 05, 2023
BALTIMORE — When you step inside Trinacria, off the coast of North Paca, in Seton Hill in Baltimore, you feel like you stepped onto the Amalfi Coast.

It's more than a Italian Deli, it is now an iconic place in our history. Trinacria is the symbol of ancient Sicily and now it’s the symbol of ancient Baltimore.

For 115 years, this store has been in the same place run by the same family. Vince Fava had just finished up at the University of Baltimore and was about to interview to become a lawyer. His dad said, “What interview, you’re interviewing right now. You got the job. You’re running the store.”

Subs, homemade pasta, sauce, sausages, you name the freshness and Fava will put it in a bag for you. Want wine? He has it too.

He admits stores like his are rare, but so are the people who work here and the customers who shop here. And sometime next month, Fava will open up a brand new stall inside the new Lexington Market.

