Thanksgiving day shooting leaves man wounded

BALTIMORE — A man was shot and wounded Thanksgiving night said Baltimore Police.

At approximately 10:50p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Prestbury and Calhoun Street to investigate a shooting.

Once at the location, officers located a 35-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the lower stomach.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The victim is being uncooperative with detectives.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

