Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thanks to this navy pilot, students got to watch the Blue Angels at the Naval Academy

items.[0].videoTitle
Thanks to this navy pilot, students got to watch the Blue Angels at the Naval Academy
blue angels
Posted at 10:05 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 23:24:08-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maybe you went to DC, or to Double Rock Park for an end of school field trip. One man decided to go big. He brought his entire school to the Naval Academy to watch the Blue Angels.

His enthusiasm is contagious. His smile infectious. He will give you the cap off his head and a piggy back ride down the right path.

Lt. Commander Ali Ghaffari is an incredible man.

A Navy pilot who has opened his own school in Pasadena. It is called the Divine Mercy Academy.

It is based on three principles: Truth, Beauty and Kindness.

It opened with 19 students. Today they have 45.

All of them came to the grounds and sat on the grass to learn what it takes to fly F/A 18’s. Ghaffari will retire next month after 20 years of service to concentrate on his school and his leadership, coaching and consulting business.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020