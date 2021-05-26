Thanks to this navy pilot, students got to watch the Blue Angels at the Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maybe you went to DC, or to Double Rock Park for an end of school field trip. One man decided to go big. He brought his entire school to the Naval Academy to watch the Blue Angels.

His enthusiasm is contagious. His smile infectious. He will give you the cap off his head and a piggy back ride down the right path.

Lt. Commander Ali Ghaffari is an incredible man.

A Navy pilot who has opened his own school in Pasadena. It is called the Divine Mercy Academy.

It is based on three principles: Truth, Beauty and Kindness.

It opened with 19 students. Today they have 45.

All of them came to the grounds and sat on the grass to learn what it takes to fly F/A 18’s. Ghaffari will retire next month after 20 years of service to concentrate on his school and his leadership, coaching and consulting business.