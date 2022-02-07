Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Texas man pleads guilty to sending threatening messages to a Maryland doctor who advocated for the COVID vaccine

items.[0].image.alt
Classen Rafael / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
Photo Taken In United States, Washington, D. C. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Gavel_Conviction_Justice.jpg
Posted at 6:45 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 18:45:10-05

BALTIMORE — A Texas man pleaded guilty on Monday to sending threatening messages to a Maryland doctor who publicly advocated for the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to his plea agreement, 51-year-old Scott Eli Harris sent a threatening message which included violent statements including “Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12 gauge promises I won’t .… I can’t wait for the shooting to start.”

The message also referenced the doctor’s Asian-American race and national origin.

Harris faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019