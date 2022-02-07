Texas man pleads guilty to sending threatening messages to a Maryland doctor who advocated for the COVID vaccine

BALTIMORE — A Texas man pleaded guilty on Monday to sending threatening messages to a Maryland doctor who publicly advocated for the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to his plea agreement, 51-year-old Scott Eli Harris sent a threatening message which included violent statements including “Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12 gauge promises I won’t .… I can’t wait for the shooting to start.”

The message also referenced the doctor’s Asian-American race and national origin.

Harris faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.