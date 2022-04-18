Testing at Aberdeen Proving Ground expected cause loud noises

ABERDEEN, Md. — Testing is expected over the next few days at Aberdeen Proving Ground and may be heard in the community.

The testing is scheduled for April 18 - 22 from 8:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

The operations aren't a concern for residents in the surrounding communities.

To minimize the impact to neighbors, APG monitors the weather and the noise readings continuously throughout each day.

If anyone in the surrounding communities is concerned about testing at Aberdeen Proving Ground, they are encouraged to contact the installation at 410-278-4415.