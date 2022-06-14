Tennessee family makes 12-hour trip to Owings Mills fire station to fulfill son's wish

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A family from Tennessee made a 12-hour trek to an Owings Mills fire station this week, after their son made a mission out of visiting a long list of fire stations around the East Coast.
Owings Mills Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook that, on Sunday, Seth Garrett and his family unexpectedly dropped by the station, on Owings Mills Boulevard. '
Connor Trump, a company member, said the family took an RV to the Washington, D.C. area, and was visiting fire stations around D.C., Pennsylvania, and Baltimore. He said they were headed to a station in Baltimore City after their visit to Owings Mills.
The family is from Hendersonville, Tenn., which is outside Nashville; they have two other sons besides Seth. Seth just turned 23 years old. The fire station presented him with a T-shirt, and Seth gave them an artwork he had made. Trump said the parents had scavenger hunts that their other children could do while Seth was touring the fire stations.
Trump wrote on Facebook:
The goal of the Garrett family was to visit every fire station Seth had on his list, meet the crews, tour the station, look at apparatus, and simply make memories with his family. Unknown to us, the Owings Mills Volunteer Fire Company was high on his list. Our volunteers had the chance to show Seth each piece of apparatus, as well as a station tour, and the boys even got to flow some water on our front apron! As a volunteer, this is what it is all about, simply serving the people. Most of us do not realize how big of an impact you can have on people, and many take that for granted. Let this be a reminder to always do the right thing, represent your company positively, and to always serve the people. You never know who you will come across. As for Seth and family, we were glad we could be apart of your journey. We hope you enjoyed the OMVFCo, and hope we left a lasting impact on you. It was great meeting the family. It is amazing to see what parents will do to for their children. Safe travels!