Tennessee family makes 12-hour trip to Owings Mills fire station to fulfill son's wish

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A family from Tennessee made a 12-hour trek to an Owings Mills fire station this week, after their son made a mission out of visiting a long list of fire stations around the East Coast.

Owings Mills Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook that, on Sunday, Seth Garrett and his family unexpectedly dropped by the station, on Owings Mills Boulevard. '

Connor Trump, a company member, said the family took an RV to the Washington, D.C. area, and was visiting fire stations around D.C., Pennsylvania, and Baltimore. He said they were headed to a station in Baltimore City after their visit to Owings Mills.

The family is from Hendersonville, Tenn., which is outside Nashville; they have two other sons besides Seth. Seth just turned 23 years old. The fire station presented him with a T-shirt, and Seth gave them an artwork he had made. Trump said the parents had scavenger hunts that their other children could do while Seth was touring the fire stations.

Trump wrote on Facebook: