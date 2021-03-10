Tendea Family hosts third emergency grocery giveaway in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Over the past year, organizations across the country stepped up to help those in need.

On Wednesday, Tendea Family held an emergency grocery giveaway in East Baltimore.

It was held for residents and families in the 21205 area on East Monument Street.

Organizers gave away 100 bags of groceries. Their goal is to show people they have not been forgotten.

"It's our responsibility as a community organization to give what we have so we have the resources to give food, to give our community food and resources that they may otherwise not have had . We are going to continue to serve because it's our responsibility. We want to continue to serve the community we're going to continue to do our part to help as many families that are in need."

This is Tendea Family’s third grocery giveaway since the pandemic began.

They've also held more than 150 community cleanups and given groceries to over 600 families during the pandemic.