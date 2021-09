BALTIMORE — Trash pick-up and smoothies.

Both were part of the Tendea family community clean up today.

The group's goal is to bring the community together while making a difference in Baltimore.

The organization wants to show Baltimore city positive black role models -- healthy living -- and connect people to needed resources.

The Tendea family has held more than 150 community clean up days -- given groceries to over

700 families -- and taught for over 700 hours about black history.