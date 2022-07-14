TEN IN A ROW: Orioles extend longest winning streak since 1999

CHICAGO — The Baltimore Orioles bats are booming. Their pitching is sizzling.

The hottest team in baseball won again.

The Orioles beat the Chicago Cubs, 7-1, Wednesday evening at Wrigley Field to push their winning streak to 10 games.

The O's (45-44) are over .500 for the first time after July since 2017 after three consecutive sweeps.

The Orioles won 13 games in a row in 1999. The Orioles winning streak started on July 3.

Baltimore jumped on Chicago with three runs in the first inning.

Anthony Santander doubled two runs home, then later scored on a fielding error. Trey Mancini doubled home Rougned Odor in the second.

Adley Rutschman's double scored Austin Hays in eighth, and Rutschman scored on Odor's single. Ramon Urias scored on a balk.

Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins threw five innings, allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts.

Hays went 4-for-5, hits fourth four-hit game this season.

The O's are off Thursday before starting a series against Tampa Bay on Friday.

