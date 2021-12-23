Teens allegedly stole car and shot at owner, before leading police on chase in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Two 16-year-old's have been charged after they allegedly stole a car and fired gunshots at the owner in Glen Burnie.

It happened around 9:05 Wednesday evening, in the 7200 block of Furnace Branch Road.

A woman told police she had left her Honda Accord unlocked and running in the block.

She reported one person got in the car and drove off.

The woman's husband used a tracking system to locate the car traveling nearby.

He followed it to Leymar and Margate Drive, at which point two suspects inside opened fire.

The husband avoided being struck, and was able to call 911 to update police of where the car was at.

Officers soon found the suspects driving in the 3500 block of Potee Road, where they continued to flee all while striking a police cruiser in the process.

After the collision both teens tried running away, but were caught shortly after. Each was in possession of marijuana, according to police.

Officers also recovered two semi-automatic pistols and a .22 caliber rifle from the car they'd stolen.

No one was injured during the incident, although a home on Margate Drive was damaged by gunfire.

