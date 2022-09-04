Teen killed, three other people hurt in shooting at 7-Eleven in Prince George's County

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A teenage boy was killed and three other people were hurt at a shooting in a convenience store in Prince George's County Saturday night.

De'Andre Johnson, 15, died and another 15-year-old boy is in critical condition. Two adults were also shot but are expected to survive.

The Prince George's County Police Department says at 8 p.m. Saturday two people walked into the 7-Eleven in the 1400 block of Ritchie Road in Captiol Heights and opened fire. Police say this doesn't appear to be a robbery attempt and they are investigating whether or not the people inside the store were targeted.

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).