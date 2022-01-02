Teen killed in Baltimore County crash Saturday night

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Baltimore County Saturday night.

Maryland State Troopers responded to a report of a crash on the outer loop of Interstate 695 in the area of Wilkens Avenue just after 9 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2020 Toyota Prius, driven by 52-year-old Frazier Atkinson was parked on the left shoulder after being involved in an earlier crash.

A 2021 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 33-year-old Andrew Okieffe, lost control and struck a concrete barrier before striking the parked vehicle.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra, along with two passengers were taken to shock trauma. The driver of the Prius was not injured.

One of the passengers in the Elantra, 13-year-old Andrew Castillo, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.