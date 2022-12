LOTHIAN, Md. — A teenager is in critical condition after his ATV was struck by a car Wednesday night in Lothian.

Anne Arundel County Police say the 16-year-old was was riding across Mount Zion Marlboro Road with another ATV, when he was struck by an oncoming Honda Civic.

Upon impact, the teen was thrown from the ATV. She was helicoptered to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

The 61-year-old driver of the Honda was not injured and remained on scene.