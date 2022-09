RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A teen is dead following a Monday evening crash in Randallstown.

Baltimore County Police say the 17-year-old was driving west on Liberty Road when another car pulled out of Old Court.

To avoid colliding the teen reportedly swerved into another lane before losing control and crashing into a tree.

The teen later died at a nearby hospital. His name has not yet been released.

Police are still investigating the exact cause.