GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A teen boy was stabbed on Glen Burnie's Crain Highway during rush hour Wednesday, said Anne Arundel County police.

The 16-year-old victim had gotten into an argument with an unknown male, who stabbed the victim in the torso.

It happened at about 6:10 p.m. April 27 on Crain Highway near Wilson Boulevard.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.