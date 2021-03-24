Teen arrested and charged with attempted murder for Tuesday Annapolis shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police say they have arrested and charged the 18-year-old suspect who was responsible for shooting a man in Annapolis on Tuesday.

At a little after 7 p.m. officers responded to the unit block of Newtowne Drive for a report of a shooting. They arrived and found evidence of said shooting.

Prior to officers arrival, the adult male victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injury.

The suspect was identified as Kamal Davis, of Annapolis.

Davis was located, arrested, taken to the Jennifer Road Detention Center and charged with attempted first degree murder and other related charges.

This is an active and fluid investigation, so anyone with information should contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.