Tech company donated new laptops to students starting college in fall

BALTIMORE — 20 students from the Baltimore area will be starting college this fall with a free laptop in hand.

Tech company "Ciena Blue Planet" donated brand new HP laptops, $200 Amazon gift cards and $300 credit towards online tutoring to students from the Building Steps Program.

It's a program that helps students from Baltimore City Public Schools earn a college degree in science and technology.

"Blue Planet is a company that has been partnering with us for the past two years. They come in and they actually support us in different ways. They do volunteers for if we want networking opportunities they also come in and do career modules to expose them to the tech field. They are a tech company and they have volunteers that come and talk to the different departments," said Sheyna Mikeal, Building Steps Chief Program Officer.

"I am very grateful for what I received today. It is a very great gift for those going to college. It will help me it really will. It's a nice laptop its money and it'll help," said one person.

These students come from eight different schools in the city of Baltimore and will be upcoming freshmen.