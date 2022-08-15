Watch Now
Team from Maryland takes second in Little League Softball World Series

Posted at 6:17 PM, Aug 15, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A bunch of Maryland softball players made the state proud.

It will be a memory they will never forget.

A softball team from Delmar represented the Mid-Atlantic Region in the Softball Little League World Series in Greenville, N.C.

However, their magical run ending when Texas rallied and scored the game-winning run in the seventh inning of the championship game. Maryland still finished an outstanding second place.

Maryland actually had a 3-0 lead in the game.

Avery Naugle and Macy Rickards both had two hits in the finals for Maryland.

Great job girls!

