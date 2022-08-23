Teachers are being celebrated ahead of new school year

BALTIMORE — Tonight, some local businesses are celebrating back to school, with a thank you to some Baltimore teachers.

They did that for teachers at Wildwood Elementary Middle School.

Their thank you was a revamped teacher's lounge with new appliances, chairs and decorations.

Remodeling organizers say they hope this will give teachers both a mental and physical boost heading into the school year.

"Burnout is real, right? Stress is real when it comes to young people. So as a mental health organization, it's important for us to kind of push those who are on the front lines of education and kind of give them a pedestal and push them up as much as you possibly can," said Tsanonda Edwards, "Above it all" Director of Community Engagement.

"Relaxation is a big part of the teaching process. And if the teachers aren't in the right frame of mind the right focus, then how can they really be productive in exchange of information with the with the youth," said Brandon Wylie, President of Wiley Funeral Homes.

The remodel comes from above it all, Fleurs D’ave and Wylie Funeral Homes.

The businesses teamed up with stage well designs to get this work done.