Tax season is upon us! Here's where you can get free tax prep in the area

It's that time of year again: Tax Season! And today, January 28 is the National Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day.

The Earned Income Tax Credit is a specialized tax refund that can help put back thousands in the pockets of working Maryland families. It's a benefit for working people with low to moderate income.

On Friday, the CASH Campaign of Maryland announced their 2022 free tax prep sites in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. CASH is once again offering free tax prep services to anyone who earned $58,000 or less in 2021.

According to CASH, 42 percent of all Marylanders are free tax prep eligible...that's an estimated 1,300,000+ tax filers.

“The negative economic impact of the ongoing pandemic was relieved by the 2021 expansions to the Earned Income Tax Credit, but we know there are many eligible filers who have not yet claimed them," said Robin McKinney, co-founder & CEO, and Sara Johnson, co-founder & COO, CASH Campaign of Maryland. "We want to make sure that every tax filer is able to access refunds for free or as low cost as possible. Workers need every dollar in their pockets right now. CASH will be advocating to increase the supply of free tax preparation and continued expansion of tax credits for working Marylanders.”

Here are recent tax credit expansions and how they can help you:

o Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC): Single Maryland filers who are unable to claim dependents, who qualify for the Federal EITC, will now receive a 100% match to the Federal EITC until 2023. This expansion reaches low-wage earners including first-time expectant mothers, non-custodial parents, aging out foster-youth, single men struggling to remain engaged in the workforce, and young veterans. Families with children can receive a 45% match of the Federal EITC.

o ITIN Filers: Maryland’s EITC was expanded to include low-income immigrant families who pay taxes but are not currently eligible for the federal EITC. These workers pay over $100 million in taxes annually without being eligible for most tax credits or public assistance programs.

o Child Tax Credit (CTC): For the first time, Maryland has established a state CTC. This credit is currently limited in its capacity to provide relief for working families with children. CASH supports expanding this credit and making it permanent.

This season, volunteers and staff with the CASH Campaign of Maryland will prepare and electronically file (e-file) both federal & state taxes for free for eligible taxpayers with drop off sites!

If you're interested, here's a list of in-person drop-off sites in Baltimore City and County. People in the Baltimore area are urged to call 410-234-8008 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. or go to www.bmorefreetaxes.org to set up appointments.

Central Baltimore

1199 SEIU - Drop-off by Appointment for Union members only

611 North Eutaw Street, 21201

Central Enoch Pratt Free Library - Drop-off, by appointment only

400 Cathedral Street, 21201

West Baltimore

UMB Community Engagement Center - By Appointment Only

16 North Poppleton Street, 21201

Northwest Baltimore

YMCA – Drop-off, by appointment only

1609 Druid Hill Ave, 21217

North Baltimore

Loyola University Maryland - Drop-off, by appointment only

Loyola Clinical Center

5911 York Road, #100, 21212

Morgan State University, School of Business - Drop-off, by appointment only

1700 East Cold Spring Lane, 21251

Corner of Hillen Road and Argonne Drive

East Baltimore

We Are CASA - Drop-off, by appointment only2706 Pulaski Highway, 21224

Appointments only 410-732-7777

*Servicios disponibles en español, llame al 410-732-7777 para hacer una cita

Baltimore County

Baltimore County Public Library - Drop-off, by appointment only

Randallstown Branch

8604 Liberty Road, Randallstown, 21133

University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) - By appointment only

Apartment Community Center,

1000 Hilltop Circle, Catonsville, 21250

WHAT TO BRING TO YOUR FREE TAX PREP APPOINTMENT:

Form 1095 A (a health insurance form you may have received in the mail)

Form 1099 G Unemployment

IRS Letter 6419 Advance Child Tax Credit

A Social Security card for each family member and photo ID for each taxpayer

W-2 forms for all jobs worked in 2021

All tax forms for other income, if any

Letter from childcare provider with address, Tax ID number, name of child, and amount paid

All banking account information (voided check and/or savings deposit slip) to direct deposit your refund (up to three separate accounts!)

A copy of last year’s tax return

Any document or information about money from the IRS or Maryland

Any other tax-related documents you have received

Every adult on your return must come to sign

For more information on CASH Campaign of Maryland, click here.