Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tax deadlines extended for Anne Arundel businesses impacted by tornado

items.[0].image.alt
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. A small change in spending habits may improve your chances of reaching your savings goals. Researchers have found that so-called middle savers set aside about 3% more of their salary than low savers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Cash money
Posted at 4:31 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 16:31:11-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Comptroller's office has extended due dates for monthly business filers due to the lasting impact of Wednesday's storms.

“As residents and business owners pick up the pieces from this devastating storm, we want to make sure paying taxes isn’t an additional burden during this stressful time,” Comptroller Peter Franchot said.

The following are extended as follows:

Tax Type Original Due Date Extended Due Date
Sales & Use September 20October 20
Admission & Amusement September 10October 10
Withholding September 15October 15
Alcohol September 10October 10
Beer September 15October 15

Maryland Motor Fuel Tax license holders in Anne Arundel County have a one-month extension to file their August 2021 motor fuel tax returns; they are now due by October 31, 2021.

Anne Arundel County businesses with questions about motor fuel extensions can email Chuck Elm at culm@marylandtaxes.gov.

For other tax-related questions, individuals may call 410-260-7980 (from Central Maryland) or 1-800-MD-TAXES, or email taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov.

Businesses may call the Tax Practitioner Hotline at 410-260-7424.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019