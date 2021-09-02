Tax deadlines extended for Anne Arundel businesses impacted by tornado

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Comptroller's office has extended due dates for monthly business filers due to the lasting impact of Wednesday's storms.

“As residents and business owners pick up the pieces from this devastating storm, we want to make sure paying taxes isn’t an additional burden during this stressful time,” Comptroller Peter Franchot said.

The following are extended as follows:

Tax Type Original Due Date Extended Due Date Sales & Use September 20 October 20 Admission & Amusement September 10 October 10 Withholding September 15 October 15 Alcohol September 10 October 10 Beer September 15 October 15

Maryland Motor Fuel Tax license holders in Anne Arundel County have a one-month extension to file their August 2021 motor fuel tax returns; they are now due by October 31, 2021.

Anne Arundel County businesses with questions about motor fuel extensions can email Chuck Elm at culm@marylandtaxes.gov.

For other tax-related questions, individuals may call 410-260-7980 (from Central Maryland) or 1-800-MD-TAXES, or email taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov.

Businesses may call the Tax Practitioner Hotline at 410-260-7424.