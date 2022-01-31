Task force cracks down on guns, drugs in Cecil County

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Nearly two dozen arrests in Cecil County. They were made by a task force led by the County’s State’s Attorney James Dellmyer.

In total, 23 people were arrested, more than 75 illegal guns, nearly 60 pounds of drugs and items worth $200,000 were seized.

The operation began in 2021 and is part of the Governor's Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, which was launched in 2017.

To date it's received more than $18 million in funding and has disrupted and dismantled nearly 1,400 criminal organizations.