Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Task force cracks down on guns, drugs in Cecil County

items.[0].videoTitle
Task force cracks down on guns, drugs in Cecil County
Posted at 5:54 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 17:54:27-05

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Nearly two dozen arrests in Cecil County. They were made by a task force led by the County’s State’s Attorney James Dellmyer.

In total, 23 people were arrested, more than 75 illegal guns, nearly 60 pounds of drugs and items worth $200,000 were seized.

The operation began in 2021 and is part of the Governor's Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, which was launched in 2017.

To date it's received more than $18 million in funding and has disrupted and dismantled nearly 1,400 criminal organizations.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019