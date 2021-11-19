Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Targeted shooting in Cambridge leaves one teen dead, another injured

items.[0].image.alt
File
baltimore police generic crime scene
Posted at 3:05 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 15:05:58-05

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — One teen is dead and another is hospitalized following a double shooting in Cambridge Thursday night.

It happened around 8:15pm in the 900 block of Camelia Street.

On scene, officers found 16-year-old Ja’Len Woolford fatally wounded. A second unidentified 15-year-old victim was also found at the location.

Detectives believe the two were targeted, but did not say why.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information can call Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101 Ext. 140.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019