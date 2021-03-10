Target and CVS meet first significant number of vaccine distributions since partnership began

BALTIMORE — Target partnered closely with CVS to administer the COVID-19 vaccine and, on Wednesday, they announced that over 600 CVS locations within Target stores are now distributing the COVID-19 vaccine across 17 states.

This marks the first significant number of vaccinations that the partners have offered to guests.

In February, Target announced efforts to remove barriers to vaccination, including providing pay to U.S. hourly team members to get their vaccines and free Lyft rides to get to and from their appointments.

In the coming months, Target says it will continue to work with CVS to offer vaccines to guests and team members within stores and further support vaccine education efforts that are focused on reaching communities of color that were hit particularly hard during the pandemic.

If you are a vaccine eligible guest, you can register for appointments by visiting CVS.com. You can also visit the site to see if there’s any participating locations in your area.