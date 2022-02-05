Tantalize your taste buds with Baltimore's Winter Restaurant Week

BALTIMORE — It's time to let your inner foodie out. You have until Sunday to enjoy some of Baltimore's best culinary dishes.

"The great thing about restaurant week is that it gives you the opportunity to taste some unique dishes," said food writer Lisa Ruland.

WMAR-2 News caught up with Ruland where she was dining Friday night, to talk food. Specifically at Alma Cocina Latina in Station North.

"We came up from D.C. just to try the food," she said. "Alma's layers so many unique flavors and so many unique textures it's just fabulous. You can see the colors and the crunch and the softness of the food. It all just somehow comes together in a magical way."

And that's what restaurant aims to do. Whether you're dining at Alama Cocina Latina or any of the other 63 participating restaurants. You're bound to find something you like.

Neighborhood favorite Mother's Fed Hill Grille is also participating.

"We have our regular menu and then our restaurant week menu," said general Manager John Hughes. "It really allows us to showcase our chefs' talents and let the community see what our community can do."

Restaurants also feature beautifully crafted cocktails.

Downtown Partnership and Visit Baltimore are heading the promotion which was established in 2006. It has has been the oldest of the region’s restaurant weeks for more than 25 years. Last year it was put on hold because of COVID

"It's good to be back at it," said Hughes.

Alama Cocina Latina's founder Irena Stein says for those participating it's a chance to attract new business.

"We want them to come and experience the atmosphere, the food and of course the cocktails," she said. "We're all in this as a community and Baltimore is so diverse. We've had the great fortune of welcoming so many people.

Restaurant week runs through Sunday.

To see a full list of participating restaurants and their menus visit baltimorerestaurantweek.com.

There you can sort by neighborhood, menu type, price, ​cuisine, and dietary restrictions.