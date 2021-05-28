Talkin' Trash: Overflowing garbage cans at Swann Park create eyesore

BALTIMORE — Swann Park in South Baltimore is an 11-acre park that includes grass, baseball and softball diamonds, a football field, and lights. It also features a half-dozen garbage cans that needed emptying.

Posts on social media captured WMAR-2 News' attention.

One post asked the local neighborhood association, 'Can anyone give me insight to why there is always a huge amount of trash leftover at Swann Park?'

The post featured two garbage cans overflowing with empty alcoholic beverage.

While Baltimore City's Department of Recreation & Parks maintains the facility, it is up to DPW to empty trash cans.

Trash pickup is scheduled for Wednesday, according to a DPW spokesperson. It's unclear how long the garbage has gone uncollected.

VOLO Sports, an athletic league whose members use the park, said if pickup is missed it would gladly pitch in to remove unsightly trash.

"We are willing to partner with the city in any way possible to help maintain these fields," said managing director Greg Sileo.

In an effort to get the trash cans emptied, WMAR reached out to Recs & Parks. Within 30 minutes a crew was out emptying the trash cans.

"If DPW, for whatever reason is unable to make a scheduled cleanup, we will have a crew come out and collect the trash," said a Recs & Parks spokesperson.

If you have a trash concern that you need help resolving email WMAR-2 News at storyideas@wmar.com