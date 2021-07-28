Talkin' Trash: Neighbors in SW Baltimore want abandoned vehicles removed

BALTIMORE — If you own a vehicle with expired tags and front end damage this is your final call to move it, especially if it's sitting in the 3500 block of Benson Avenue.

"If it’s here over a period of time, it's trash," said Edon Brown.

Brown walks by the damaged KIA Optima almost daily. She and other neighbors tell WMAR 2 News it's been sitting for over a month.

A check of the tags show they're temporary and they expired in January.

"We're just trying to keep our neighborhood clean," said Brown.

The neighborhood in which she lives takes pride in their manicured lawns.

"I've lived here for 20 years," she said. "We've never had a problem."

But lately people have noticed trash accumulating along certain sidewalks.

"There's trash piling up along Joh Avenue," wrote one viewer.

A check of the area showed trash piling up, especially near the overpass.

"We need help getting this place cleaned up," the viewer told WMAR 2 News.

In an effort to help we contacted both DPW and DOT about their trash and abandoned vehicle concerns.

A spokesperson with DOT responded to our email saying, "Our team is investigating this issue. We do not have any service requests submitted in recent time for this vehicle. We will send a team to inspect the vehicle and remove it."

If you have a trash concern, contact WMAR 2 News at storyideas@wmar.com Be sure to include your name, address and phone number.