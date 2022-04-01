Talkin' Trash: Neighbor encourages people to clean up trash in Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood

BALTIMORE (WMAR) -- Angel Amore starts his day pickup up trash in and around the 200 block of Cecil Avenue on the city's northeast side.

"I probably spend an hour a day," he said. "Sometimes I come back out in the afternoon. I do it almost everyday."

The 33-year-old homeowner does it because he wants the area to stay clean.

"I was raised a certain way," he said.

But the constant cleaning can get frustrating.

"You clean it up and then it's back," he said. "It can come from someone walking through the block. It can come from someone just dumping trash out of their car because they don’t feel like bringing it into their house. A lot of illegal dumping."

To deter littering, Amore has called 311.

"I have the app on my phone and I have the phone number directly," he said, "I'm not afraid to use it."

Illegal dumping is also another problem

"People just dump their items," he said.

Three weeks ago Amore was successful in getting the city's attention. DPW came and cleaned the alleyway. Still, he has his concerns.

"I'm afraid it's just going to come back," he said. "Baltimore needs to change. People need to change."

A neighborhood mayor's walk with city leaders is scheduled for April 7th, at 5:30 p.m.

"I'm hoping this will get neighbors involved and also show city leaders what this area needs help with," said Amore.