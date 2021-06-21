Talkin' Trash: Illegal dumping creates sidewalk safety issue for man in wheelchair

BALTIMORE — Trash is piling up in and around Ensor Street in East Baltimore.

"I remember when this area was nice. That was back in the 90's," said Jimmy Ross. "I'd come out here with the guys. We'd play cards."

But lately the only people spending time near the empty lot between East Oliver and Hoffman Street are those partaking in illegal dumping.

"It gets cleaned up and then it's back," said Ross.

"People need to report illegal activity," said Geraldine Lisbon.

WMAR 2 News found piles of tires in the 4100 block of Ensor Street. Amid the overgrown lot there were also two porcelain toilet bowls and construction debris.

Making the situation worse, the illegal dumping blocks sidewalk accessibility.

"When I'm crossing the street, people yell at me to get on the sidewalk," said Ross. "It's hard to use the sidewalk when it's covered with trash."

It's even harder when a person requires a wheelchair.

Jimmy Ross uses his electric wheelchair to get around. He can't use a portion of a newly paved sidewalk because it's covered with trash, construction materials, mattresses, and other household items.

"People really need to take this stuff to the dump and stop dumping," he said. "It causes problems for people who use wheelchairs, crutches and other things."

WMAR 2 News reached out to the Department of Public Works. Crews are expected to clean up the impacted area.

If you have a trash concern and you'd like help getting it cleaned up send an email to storyideas@wmar.com.