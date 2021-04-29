Talkin' Trash: DPW cleans up city owned lot in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A city owned lot in the 1200 block of West Saratoga Street is clean of illegal dumping items after crews showed up Thursday.

As WMAR-2 News reported, the issue was first brought to our attention by Deacon James Bannister with Timothy Baptist Church.

RELATED: Talkin' Trash: Local church wants city owned lot cleaned up

"Overtime it started becoming a dumping ground," Deacon Bannister said during our initial ZOOM interview. "I noticed that it had several pieces of furniture and an old mattress. I made a complaint."

That was back in February. Since then, the number of items started piling up.

On Thursday, a team with the Department of Public Works came out to haul away the garbage and furniture.

"I'm glad to see them," said John Carmichael. "You're god dang on right but it's only a matter of time before those fools come back and dump again."

The lot is city owned and part of the city's Vacants to Value Program.

"We would just like the city to come and somehow close up both ends," said Deacon Bannister.

Photos Google Maps show the property was closed off at one time.

"That's all we want and maybe a camera or a no dumping sign," said Carmichael. "With the camera at least you could get a tag of who is coming in and out of here.