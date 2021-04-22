Talkin' trash and getting results in Franklin Square neighborhood

BALTIMORE — It started with a viewer email concerned about constant illegal dumping in the alley off Saratoga and Fulton in West Baltimore.

"Between the rodents and people throwing their trash bags and items right there, it looks like a scary mess," wrote Helen McCargo. "Anything you can do to help would be appreciated."

WMAR-2 News responded to Helen's concern. The alley she mentioned sits right across from a newly installed playground where abandoned homes once stood.

"We want our side of the street to eventually look like that," she said. "But it starts with people taking care of what they have."

Right now Helen and neighbors are dealing with illegal dumping and a massive hole in the side of the abandoned home.

"I just hope that you know, we can get it cleaned up and it will stay that way," said McCargo.

"It looks like someone partially cleaned it up," said Thomas Lowery. "But like Helen said, that hole, with no trash cans around that's when people that’s start to throw in the trash."

With a quick call to DPW, crews arrived within the hour.

Crews used heavy machinery and to clear large debris. Mattresses, furniture and more were all hauled away. The hole in the wall was patched with plywood.

"We just hope it stays this way," said one neighbor who did not want to be identified. "The city does a great job, it's the people that create the mess."

Following Thursday's cleanup McCargo wrote WMAR.

A portion of her email read:

"Hopefully by exposing this issue, the city will do something to help, but ultimately, we, the residents of this community have to maintain the cleanliness of the community. We can't thank you enough for all of your help. I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to work with you regarding this matter. I will continue to do my part in taking care of the alley way and I will try and encourage others to do the same."