Takoma Park Police ID two men who died following shooting involving off-duty Pentagon officer

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Two men who died Wednesday morning following a shooting involving an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer in Montgomery County, have been identified

Takoma Park Police say 32-year-old Dominique Williams, of Hyattsville, and 38-year-old James Lionel Johnson, of District Heights, were both shot at outside the Takoma Overlook Condominiums on New Hampshire Avenue.

The involved off-duty officer told investigators he believed the two men had just broken into a car, when he approached them.

Both apparently refused to follow his orders and tried to take off from the scene in a vehicle.

That's when the officer told detectives he fired.

Williams and Johnson both died after showing up at Prince George's Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Details of the incident remain vague.

It's unclear if the men ever did break into or steal a vehicle.

Police didn't specify if the car the men fled in was driving away or towards the off-duty officer, or if they were even in a vehicle when they were shot at.

It's also unknown if the men were armed.

The name of the involved officer has not been released.

The case remains under investigation and is being reviewed by the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.