Taking a closer look at anti-Semitic attacks and crimes across the country

BALTIMORE — We're taking a closer look at anti-Semitic attacks and crimes.

U.S. Antisemitic incidents remained at historic high in 2020.

The anti-defamation league reports that nationwide Jewish people were the target of more than 2,000 hate crimes last year.

Hate crimes against Jewish people hit an all-time high in 2019, as you can see on this graph.

Most of those instances involved some sort of verbal harassment or some kind of offensive vandalism.

Here in Maryland, the FBI crime data shows there were 40 reported hate crimes in the state last year.

Only five of those were based on religion. That's up slightly from the previous year.

Most hate crimes in Maryland are based on race.