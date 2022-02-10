Watch
Taking a closer look at anti-Semitic attacks and crimes across the country

<p>LEIPZIG, GERMANY - AUGUST 30: A Star of David is visible among the ornamentation at the Brodyer Synagogue at the ordination of new Rabbis Shlomo Afanasev and Moshe Baumel on August 30, 2010 in Leipzig, Germany. Though both Afanasev and Baumel were born in the former Soviet Union, they grew up in Germany and are among a growing number of German-raised rabbis graduating from the Ronald Lauder-supported Rabbinical Seminary in Berlin. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 10:22 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 22:25:06-05

BALTIMORE — We're taking a closer look at anti-Semitic attacks and crimes.

U.S. Antisemitic incidents remained at historic high in 2020.

The anti-defamation league reports that nationwide Jewish people were the target of more than 2,000 hate crimes last year.

Hate crimes against Jewish people hit an all-time high in 2019, as you can see on this graph.

Most of those instances involved some sort of verbal harassment or some kind of offensive vandalism.

Here in Maryland, the FBI crime data shows there were 40 reported hate crimes in the state last year.

Only five of those were based on religion. That's up slightly from the previous year.

Most hate crimes in Maryland are based on race.

