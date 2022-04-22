Take a hike: Two new state parks open to public in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — There are two new state parks in Maryland to hike, and simply enjoy the outdoors.

Maryland Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford and Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced Friday, on Earth Day, two new state parks are now open to the public - Bohemia River State Park in Cecil County and Cypress Branch State Park in Kent County.

“I want to thank the Maryland Park Service and the Department of Natural Resources for continuously searching for new opportunities of growth, access and preservation throughout our state parks,” said Lt. Governor Rutherford. “Bohemia River and Cypress Branch are two great examples of how our state parks provide not only great resources for outdoor recreation, but opportunities to learn about our state’s rich history and develop our local communities.”

“As we celebrate Earth Day, it is the perfect time to open these lands to the public as part of our tremendous system of parks," said Maryland DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio. "We are honored that the Lt. Governor, special guests, and visitors joined us today for this celebration.”

Bohemia River State Park was purchased by the state in 2017, and has worked to conserve and enhance the 460-acre property for multiple low-impact recreation opportunities. Visitors can enjoy the state park for trail use, wildlife viewing, fishing and seasonal deer hunting, keeping with the primary goals of conservation and passive recreation. In the second phase of park improvements, which are currently being designed, the park will provide access to the Great Bohemia Creek and Bohemia River for kayaking and canoeing.

Adjacent to the town of Millington, Cypress Branch State Park comprises 314 acres in Kent County, and includes a picnic area near a 3-acre fishing pond. Visitors can walk along the park’s field edges and enjoy wildlife viewing and nature. Future plans for the park include restoring quail habitat and constructing hiking trails. Cypress Branch State Park is managed by Tuckahoe State Park, providing access to peaceful recreation opportunities, and the conservation of ecologically important landscapes for the benefit of our native species and the enjoyment of future generations, according to a press release.

