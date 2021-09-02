Tackling insurance claims following Wednesday's storm damage

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Yesterday’s weather caused a lot of property damage, specifically in Annapolis.

The Maryland Insurance Administration is available to assist owners as they recover. They say the first thing you should do is call your insurance company and begin the claims process immediately.

Next, document everything and if you need to relocate, let your insurance agent know where to reach you.

If you need to make any emergency repairs do so but make sure you get reimbursed

And make sure you're working with licensed contractors and that you’re working with your carrier.

If you have issues with your insurance company, you can contact the Maryland Insurance Administration or reach out to licensed public adjusters.