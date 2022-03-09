Watch
Tackle Villanueva retiring, Ravens release CB Tavon Young

Ravens cornerback Tavon Young during a training camp practice
Posted at 5:25 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 17:25:50-05

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens tackle Alejandro Villanueva is retiring. The team announced his decision Wednesday.

The Ravens also announced that they have re-signed defensive tackle Aaron Crawford and released cornerback Tavon Young.

Villanueva played six years with Pittsburgh before joining the Ravens last season.

The two-time Pro Bowler started every game after his rookie year.

Villanueva is a West Point graduate and was an active member of the U.S. Army before his NFL career.

He was 26 when he made his NFL debut in 2015. Young played all six of his NFL seasons so far with Baltimore. He made seven starts last season.

