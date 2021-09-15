Swat team busts brothel operating in Mt. Airy

MT. AIRY, Md. — Four people are in custody after police say they busted a brothel operating out of Mt. Airy.

Tuesday afternoon, a Frederick County Sheriff's Office Swat Team raided a home at 13134 Old National Pike.

Investigators found that the home had been turned into a prostitution business, including a waiting area for clients and three bedrooms used for services.

About $18,000 and other evidence was collected at the scene.

Luis Fernando Cruz, 23 of Laurel, and Juan David Ceballos Garcia, 29 of Frederick, were arrested and charged with maintaining a house of prostitution.

Two 30-year-old women from New York, Yesica Alexandra Alvarez Florez and Jessica Angee Perez Nanez, were also arrested and charged with prostitution.

The Frederick High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) group displayed its commitment and dedication to identify, infiltrate, and dismantle criminal organizations operating in Frederick County,” said Lt. Sedat Caliskan.