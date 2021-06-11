Suspects wanted for alleged tasing of 13-year-old girl at St. Mary's County motel

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects wanted for an alleged May 30 assault on a mother and daughter at a motel in Lexington Park.

Officials say the victims were at the Patuxent River Inn when they were attacked.

The suspects reportedly stole the mother's red Apple iPhone 11 and air pods before tasing her 13-year-old daughter.

Detectives were able to release a surveillance photo of one of the female suspects.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Deputy Casey Hill at 301-475-4200, ext. 78112 or email casey.hill@stmarysmd.com and reference case # 28525-21.

