Suspects sought in northeast Baltimore 7-Eleven armed robbery

Surveillance photo from Metro Crime Stoppers
Posted at 10:29 AM, Aug 15, 2022
Baltimore police are offering a $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of two armed robbery suspects in northeast Baltimore.

It happened at about 10:03 p.m. Aug. 8, on East 25th Street near Kirk Avenue.

Police released surveillance photos of two suspects who entered the 7-Eleven convenience store. The male suspect jumped the counter and implied he was armed before taking numerous packs of cigarettes. Suspects were seen fleeing toward Kirk Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.

