Suspects connected to carjacking last week facing serious charges after crashing into trash truck

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police say two suspects connected to a carjacking this past week are facing serious charges after they crashed into a trash truck along I-695.

Police say 19-year-old Daryl Maurice Brown and 18-year-old Robert Louis Davis were both in the vehicle when they attempted to exit I-695 onto Pulaski Highway and collided with the trash truck.

The crash caused the inner loop of I-695 to be closed for several hours.

Both Brown and Davis were transported to area hospitals, treated and released. The two are accused of stealing the Honda after assaulting a woman.

Brown faces charges of carjacking, robbery, theft and assault; Davis faces charges of assault, theft, and robbery.