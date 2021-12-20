Suspects accused of ambush-style shooting of a Baltimore police officer due in court next month

BALTIMORE, Md. — The two men accused of ambushing and seriously wounding a Baltimore city police officer while on duty last Thursday morning are due in court next month.

Officer Holley remains in critical condition and on life support at Shock Trauma while the two men accused of shooting her were formally charged on Friday.

Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, are charged with shooting officer Holley while she was on duty.

Knox and Shaw are scheduled to appear in Baltimore City circuit court next month for their preliminary hearings on two separate shootings which happened last Thursday.

One shooting involved officer Holley, the other a 38-year-old man who was killed.

Police said Knox and Shaw first shot officer Holley as she sat in her patrol car, on Pennington Avenue near Curtis Bay Park, in south Baltimore.

Police later recovered a car that was spotted on a surveillance camera driving away from the area where Holley had been shot and linked it to Knox.

After wounding Holley, police said the two men then drove about 15 minutes away to a residential neighborhood behind Loudon Park Cemetery.

It was there where they are accused of shooting and killing Justin Johnson on Lucia Avenue.

Police ultimately recovered two guns, one of which was used in both shootings.

Baltimore City police commissioner Michael Harrison said "what we can say is the guns did not belong to them. we had information about where they were. Investigators did a masterful job uncovering that and throughout the night with assistance recovered those guns.”

“Director Yeager, who handles our science and laboratory, his job did one ballistics test. We have confirmed that one of them is tied to both shooting incidents and we’re still waiting on the results for the second,” Harrison said.

Police commissioner Michael Harrison says both Knox and Shaw have extensive criminal histories.

They now face both first degree murder and attempted murder charges for these two shootings.

Detectives are still working on a motive in both cases.