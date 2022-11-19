Suspected impaired driver charged in connection to deadly five-car crash in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE — Maryland State Police arrested a woman in Anne Arundel County Saturday following a five-car crash that killed one person.

It all started shortly before 12:45 a.m. when troopers responded to southbound Interstate 97 at Route 32 for a report of a car pileup.

In a preliminary investigation, police learned that a 2009 Honda Accord, driven by Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-97 when she crashed into a 2012 Ford Fiesta traveling south on the same road.

A Honda CRV attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid the crash and hit a 2019 Nissan Sentra. The fifth vehicle, a 2013 Cadillac SRX, collided with debris associated with the impact.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Brian Mahaney of Annapolis, was declared deceased at the scene. Interstate 97 was briefly closed following the crash.

Bryant-Pelloni was charged with negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent vehicular manslaughter, and related charges.

She was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where she awaits an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

The crash remains under investigation.