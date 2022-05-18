Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspected drunk dump truck driver charged following deadly I-695 crash

Police Tape
Miguel Marin / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
Police tape marking a crime scene. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Police Tape
Posted at 3:19 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 15:19:04-04

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A dump truck driver is facing manslaughter charges following a deadly crash on I-695 in Glen Burnie Wednesday.

Police say the truck, driven by 33-year-old Nathaniel Ingram, was part of an active work zone that included the closure of the outer-loop's Route 2 exit ramp.

Investigators believe Ingram drove the wrong way up that blocked ramp and couldn't cut the turn.

So while backing up to create enough space, an oncoming Lexus, driven by 33-year-old Anthony Filardo, of Severna Park, collided into the back of the truck.

The impact caused the Lexus to land up against the concrete median, killing Filardo.

Based on the charges filed against him, police believe Ingram was was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019