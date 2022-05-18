Suspected drunk dump truck driver charged following deadly I-695 crash

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A dump truck driver is facing manslaughter charges following a deadly crash on I-695 in Glen Burnie Wednesday.

Police say the truck, driven by 33-year-old Nathaniel Ingram, was part of an active work zone that included the closure of the outer-loop's Route 2 exit ramp.

Investigators believe Ingram drove the wrong way up that blocked ramp and couldn't cut the turn.

So while backing up to create enough space, an oncoming Lexus, driven by 33-year-old Anthony Filardo, of Severna Park, collided into the back of the truck.

The impact caused the Lexus to land up against the concrete median, killing Filardo.

Based on the charges filed against him, police believe Ingram was was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.